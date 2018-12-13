Boy, 14, shot while sitting in car with mother in Little Village

A 14-year-old boy was shot while sitting in a car with his mother in the Little Village neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred in the 2500-block of South Hamlin Avenue at about 12:33 a.m., police said. Police said the teen was sitting in a parked car with his mother when a man walked up and fired gunshots.The 14-year-old was hit in the right shoulder and transported to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. His mother was not injured.Police said the victim is known to them. Area Central detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.