Boy, 14, stabbed in chest on Far South Side; suspect in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's Far South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest as he walked down a street on Chicago's Far South Side Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago police said the teen got into an argument with someone he knew just before 4 p.m. near E.110th Street and Avenue M.

That person pulled out a knife and stabbed the teen twice in the right side of his chest, police said.

Police said the teen was transported to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital. No information was immediately available on his condition.

The suspect is in custody and charges are pending, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingteenchicago crimechicago violencechicago police departmentChicagoEast Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Video released of masked suspect in Rogers Park shootings
5 officers shot, 1 dead in Florence, South Carolina
Pritzker, Rauner face off in ABC7 Illinois governor debate
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense rests case, closing arguments set for Thursday
Cubs' Addison Russell suspended without pay for 40 games
Rape victim advocates: Trump mocking Dr. Ford drives survivors 'behind closed doors'
Presidential Alert: System test sent to phones nationwide
Cheerleader allegedly gave pot brownies to students for homecoming votes
Show More
Lake County Jail video released after man dies in custody
Deputy uses Taser on man who allegedly stole tractor from 71-year-old
2nd man accused of stealing hundreds of guns from Memphis UPS arrested, police say
1 injured after semi-trailer, motorcycle catch fire on I-80 in Joliet area
More News