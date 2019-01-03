Boy, 15, charged in CTA Red Line attack

Boy, 15, charged in attack at CTA Red Line station

EMBED </>More Videos

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an attack in which dozens of teenagers beat three people last week on a Red Line platform on the Near North Side.

CHICAGO --
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an attack in which dozens of teenagers beat three people last week on a CTA Red Line platform on the Near North Side.

RELATED: 3 attacked by dozens of teens on Red Line platform on Near North Side
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police will have extra security in place for Monday night's New Year's celebrations.



The boy has been charged with felony aggravated battery and mob action for the Dec. 29 attack at the State/Chicago Red Line station, according to Chicago police and a statement from Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd). He appeared in juvenile court on Thursday morning.

Police said he was "observed delivering multiple punches and kicks" to two of the victims, along with "eight to ten other offenders."

RELATED: Chicago police release images of teens believed to be involved in Red Line attack
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police have released surveillance images of some of the teens allegedly involved in an attack on three people Saturday afternoon on a CTA Red Line platform on the Near Nort



The victims were waiting for a train about 7:30 p.m. at the station, 800 N. State St., when the group of teens stepped onto the platform, police said. One of the people in the group asked a 26-year-old man if he was recording them, which he denied.

The horde of teens then approached the man, a 29-year-old woman and her 28-year-old boyfriend and started punching them, according to police and the victims, who asked not to be named.

All three were treated at the scene for bruising and lacerations, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

The 28-year-old, who has lived in Chicago for three years, said he later went to University of Illinois Hospital, where he learned that his eye socket was fractured.

In the days following the attack, authorities released surveillance photos of multiple suspects.

Hopkins said additional arrests in the case were "anticipated."

Police did not immediately release additional information about the charges Wednesday morning.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teenagersattackCTAbatteryarrestChicagoNear North Side
Related
Boy, 15, charged in CTA Red Line attack
3 attacked by dozens of teens on Red Line platform on Near North Side
Top Stories
Pregnant teen wounded, boyfriend killed in Harvey shooting
Alderman Munoz pleads not guilty to domestic battery charge
CPS teacher charged with sex abuse
What's the cheapest rental available in Chicago, right now?
Water Tower Place imposes supervision rules for teens
Man told USPS worker 'What's up, man?' before shooting him, prosecutors say
Pope Francis: Sex scandals have 'gravely affected' Catholic Church's credibility
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
Show More
2 wanted in connection with robbery of taxi driver in Kenwood
New single-dose flu medicine now available nationwide
China becomes first to land on moon's far side
New representatives from Illinois to be sworn in to Congress Thursday
More News