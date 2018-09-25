Boy, 15, charged in deadly NW Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) --A 15-year-old boy has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run on the Northwest Side Sunday.
Police said the juvenile turned himself in Monday.
He is accused of hitting a man who was standing with his bicycle on the corner of Devon Avenue and McCormick Boulevard. The 67-year-old died at the hospital. His identity has not been released.
The teen has been charged with failure to report an accident involving a death, reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with an injury or death.