Boy, 15, charged in deadly NW Side hit-and-run

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 67-year-old man Sunday.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run on the Northwest Side Sunday.

Police said the juvenile turned himself in Monday.

He is accused of hitting a man who was standing with his bicycle on the corner of Devon Avenue and McCormick Boulevard. The 67-year-old died at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

The teen has been charged with failure to report an accident involving a death, reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with an injury or death.
