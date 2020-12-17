Boy, 15, charged in Feb. Avalon Park food mart shooting that killed nursing student, wounded 4 others

Jaya Beemon, 18, was studying nursing at Malcolm X College before being killed in the shooting
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy faces murder charges tied to the February shooting death of an 18-year-old woman in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

Jaya Beemon, an 18-year-old nursing student at Malcolm X College, was inside a food mart in the 7900-block of South Avalon Avenue on February 25 when police said three people opened fire into the store, killing Beemon and wounding four others.

Surveillance video shows the three suspects walk into the store and open fire.

WATCH: Full surveillance video released by CPD
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police released raw surveillance video of the shooting that killed a nursing student and injured four others.



The 15-year-old boy was identified as one of the alleged gunman.

A $12,000 reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the shooters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoavalon parkwoman shotchicago shootingfatal shootingchicago crimeteen shotteen killedwoman killedstudent diescollege studentreward
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' next vaccine shipment slashed in half, Pritzker says
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Bodycam video shows police raid wrong house, mayor apologizes to victim
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
Man shot dead near Riverdale elementary school: CPD
The Christmas Star: How to see Jupiter, Saturn together in Chicago
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Tight security surrounds COVID-19 vaccine, world's most sought-after asset
Young Glenview artist donates painting to help feed hungry
Chicago Weather: Overcast Thursday, AM lake flurries
'Great Christmas Light Fight' raises the bar in Season 8
Senator Durbin: Alleged Russia-linked cyberattack 'virtually a declaration of war'
More TOP STORIES News