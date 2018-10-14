A 15-year-old boy whose family moved to DeKalb to escape gun violence was fatally shot Saturday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on the West Side.Using "Shot Spotter technology," officers responded to a shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Long Avenue. The victim, identified as Anton L. Shaw, was found on the ground outside of an alley with a gunshot wound to his face, according to the Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.Shaw, whose grandmother lived in the neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene.He still attended school in Chicago and was a high school freshman who loved to play basketball -- something he viewed as a ticket to a better life.Police have not said what the motive is for this shooting. There were no witnesses and that no one was in custody late Sunday.Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.On Sunday, friends and family gathered at the scene to pray when they heard the news.Shaw's brother, who did not want to be identified, said he found out from a friend about his brother."I don't know what is going on. He was a good kid," his brother said. "He told me one day he was going to make it and take us out the 'hood but that was taken away from my little brother."