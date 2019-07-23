Boy, 15, killed, man wounded in Roseland shooting

CHICAGO -- A teenage boy was shot to death Monday while riding in a stolen vehicle in Roseland on the South Side.Jaykuan Rogers, 15, and two other people were driving a stolen Jeep about 9 p.m. when someone shot at them from a passing white pickup truck in the 11400-block of South Lowe Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.Rogers was struck in the head, while a 20-year-old man was struck in the back, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center where Rogers was pronounced dead few hours later. The 20-year-old was in critical condition.The third person in the stolen vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, was taken in for questioning, police said.No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.