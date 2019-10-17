Boy, 15, missing from Arlington Heights may be in danger

Victor Ponce. (Chicago police)

Illinois State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenage boy who went missing Wednesday from northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Victor Ponce, 15, was last seen about 11:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 500-block of Circle Hill Drive, state police said. He has a condition that places him in danger.

Police described Ponce has a 5-foot-8, 120-pound Hispanic boy with brown eyes and brown hair. Ponce was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, police said.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911 or Arlington Heights police at 847-368-5300.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arlington heightsmissing boy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands of striking CPS teachers hit picket lines across city
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find childcare with CPS classes canceled
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, not as windy Thursday
Frozen beef sold in Illinois recalled for E. coli risk
SEIU school workers begin strike Thursday
Jury deciding penalty for convicted 'Hollywood Ripper'
Show More
Indiana woman's trial for 3 bus stop deaths gets underway
1 million kids could lose free lunch with Trump administration rule
Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse on Airbnb for $60 per night
Baby food tests reveal toxic metals, report says
Proposal calls for renaming Lake Shore Drive after Jean Baptiste Point du Sable
More TOP STORIES News