Boy, 15, missing from Arlington Heights may be in danger

Illinois State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenage boy who went missing Wednesday from northwest suburban Arlington Heights.Victor Ponce, 15, was last seen about 11:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 500-block of Circle Hill Drive, state police said. He has a condition that places him in danger.Police described Ponce has a 5-foot-8, 120-pound Hispanic boy with brown eyes and brown hair. Ponce was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, police said.Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911 or Arlington Heights police at 847-368-5300.