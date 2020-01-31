Boy, 15, missing from Hyde Park located: police

Adrian Dlogopolski, 15, was last seen Tuesday in the 5800 block of South Maryland Avenue before being safely located, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy reported missing from Hyde Park on the South Side has been found.

Adrian Dlogopolski was last seen Tuesday in the 5800-block of South Maryland Avenue before being safely located, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police sent Friday.

Dlogopolski is 5-foot-7, 186 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion, police said.

The public was previously asked to call Chicago police with any information about Dlogopolski's whereabouts.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
