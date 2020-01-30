Boy, 15, missing from Hyde Park: police

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from Hyde Park on the South Side.
Adrian Dlogopolski was last seen Tuesday in the 5800-block of South Maryland Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Dlogopolski is 5-foot-7, 186 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion, police said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
