Boy, 15, missing from Hyde Park: police

Adrian Dlogopolski, 15, was last seen Tuesday in the 5800 block of South Maryland Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Dlogopolski is 5-foot-7, 186 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
