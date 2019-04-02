Boy, 15, reported missing from Logan Square located

CHICAGO -- A boy who was reported missing since Friday from the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood has been found.
Xavier Garcia, 15, was missing from the 1600 block of North Mozart Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He was last seen March 29 in the vicinity of West Adams Street and South Western Avenue on the Near West Side.
Police canceled the alert after Garcia was located Tuesday morning. Further details were not provided.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
