Boy, 15, shot on Chicago's North Side

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 3:25 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot in the 2700 block of West Glenlake Avenue and found the boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in serious condition but is expected to be transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west rogers parkshootingteen shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman used fake name after driving drunk, speeding: police
Man guns down sister's boyfriend in Lawndale home: prosecutors
Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' headed to Chicago, all tickets claimed
Toddler shoots self in Glenwood home, police say
1 killed, 2 wounded in Little Village shooting: police
Illinois man gets 60 years for killing police informant
Chance the Rapper and wife welcome 2nd child
Show More
Cars stolen from Midway parking lots, police say
California brush fire burns 100 acres, evacuations ordered
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging plane
Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN
Woman robbed, shot while sitting in car
More TOP STORIES News