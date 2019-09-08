Boy, 15, shot on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday in West Rogers Park on the North Side.About 3:25 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot in the 2700 block of West Glenlake Avenue and found the boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Chicago police said.He was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in serious condition but is expected to be transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.