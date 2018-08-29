Boy, 15, shot multiple times in Logan Square

CHICAGO --
A boy was shot multiple times Tuesday night in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 15-year-old was with his aunt when someone he didn't know walked up to him and fired shots without saying anything at 9:57 p.m. in the 1600-block of North Washtenaw, Chicago police said.

The shooter was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and had a white do-rag over his face, police said.

The boy was shot multiple times including twice in the chest, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital by his aunt, where he was in critical condition.

Area North detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
