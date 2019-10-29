Boy, 15, shot on CTA bus after argument in South Chicago

CHICAGO -- A boy was shot while riding a CTA bus Monday in South Chicago.

About 8:45 p.m., the 15-year-old was involved in an argument with a male while they were on a bus in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue, Chicago police said.

As the male got off the bus through the rear door, he turned and unleashed gunfire, police said.

The teen was hit in the abdomen, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was stabilized.

No arrests have been reported. Area South detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
