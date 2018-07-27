Boy, 15, shot to death in South Shore

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood, police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

About 11:15 p.m., the boy was walking in the 6900 block of South East End Avenue when someone in a passing beige-colored van opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was hit in the groin and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't released details about the death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
