Boy, 15, struck by bullet on CTA bus in Chicago Lawn

EMBED </>More Videos

A 15-year-old boy was struck by a bullet while traveling on a CTA bus in Chicago's Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. (WLS)

By and Liz Nagy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 15-year-old boy was struck by a bullet while traveling on a CTA bus in Chicago's Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the boy was on a 94 bus traveling southbound at about 1:45 p.m. in the 6200-block of South California Avenue when a bullet from a shooting about a block away came through the window.

The teen suffered a graze wound to the head and is in good condition. He is being treated at Christ Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Johnson said the victim is a student at Walter Payton High School who was on his way home from school at the time.

"It infuriates me that we have a good kid doing what we all expect him to do, and he's a victim of something like this. This is why we have to have common sense gun legislation in this country. Not just this city, this state, but in this country, to stop things like this from happening," Johnson said.

"I'm scared for the young folks, scared for the old folks who are trying to do what's right. Some people just don't appreciate life," said Andrew Talley, who heard the shots fired.

CTA buses were re-routed due to the incident.

WATCH: Chopper 7HD over the CTA bus in Chicago Lawn
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 7HD was live in Chicago Lawn where a 15-year-old boy was struck by a bullet while on a CTA bus.



Johnson said their Shot Spotter technology picked up the shooting. An investigation is ongoing. Police are examining video from surrounding businesses, Johnson said. The investigation is ongoing and no one is currently in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
buschicago shootingChicagoChicago Lawn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News