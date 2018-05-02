Boy, 15, struck by bullet on CTA bus in Chicago Lawn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3420017" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 7HD was live in Chicago Lawn where a 15-year-old boy was struck by a bullet while on a CTA bus.

A 15-year-old boy was struck by a bullet while traveling on a CTA bus in Chicago's Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the boy was on a 94 bus traveling southbound at about 1:45 p.m. in the 6200-block of South California Avenue when a bullet from a shooting about a block away came through the window.The teen suffered a graze wound to the head and is in good condition. He is being treated at Christ Hospital and is expected to be okay.Johnson said the victim is a student at Walter Payton High School who was on his way home from school at the time."It infuriates me that we have a good kid doing what we all expect him to do, and he's a victim of something like this. This is why we have to have common sense gun legislation in this country. Not just this city, this state, but in this country, to stop things like this from happening," Johnson said."I'm scared for the young folks, scared for the old folks who are trying to do what's right. Some people just don't appreciate life," said Andrew Talley, who heard the shots fired.CTA buses were re-routed due to the incident.Johnson said their Shot Spotter technology picked up the shooting. An investigation is ongoing. Police are examining video from surrounding businesses, Johnson said. The investigation is ongoing and no one is currently in custody.