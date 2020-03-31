chicago crime

Teen charged in connection with multiple armed robberies: police

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy was charged Monday in connection with three armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores around the city, Chicago police said.
The boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, faces three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and a misdemeanor count of drug possession, police said.

He was arrested around 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 900-block of North Cambridge Avenue, after being positively identified by a 39-year-old man as being the person who allegedly flashed a gun and robbed him less than 20 minutes prior in the 1300-block of West Chicago Avenue, police said.

A weapon was recovered during the arrest.

An investigation later identified him as being the person who allegedly robbed two 7-Eleven stores March 24, the first around 10:30 p.m. in the 900-block of West Armitage Avenue and the second about an hour later in the 1500 block of West Taylor Street.

He is due in bond court Tuesday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
