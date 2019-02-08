Boy, 16, charged with murder in Palatine shooting

A teenage boy has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting last week at an apartment complex in northwest suburban Palatine.Andre Naydenov, 16, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jose Castaneda Jr. on Feb. 1, according to the Cook County sheriff's and medical examiner's offices. Investigators identified Naydenov as the driver of a vehicle used in the shooting.Police were called about shots fired at 4:18 p.m. in the 1500 block of Norway Lane in Palatine, the sheriff's office said.Officers arrived to find Castaneda outside the Silver Lake apartment complex with a gunshot wound, authorities said. Castaneda, who lived in Palatine, was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he was pronounced dead.Naydenov appeared for a bail hearing Thursday before Judge Marc William Martin at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse, according to Cook County court records. His bail was set at $750,000 and his next court date was scheduled for Feb. 28.