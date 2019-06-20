Boy, 16, charged with attempting to steal Cook County sheriff's deputy's Corvette in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old Chicago boy has been charged in connection with an attempted carjacking of a Cook County sheriff's deputy in the Little Village neighborhood Monday.
The teen is accused of trying to steal the deputy's 2015 Chevrolet Corvette from a car wash in the 2500-block of West Cermak Road at about 8:36 p.m., police said.
Police said the 50-year-old deputy shot the teen in the shoulder as he tried to take the vehicle. He was transported to Stroger Hospital for treatment.
The teen is charged with one count of possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of burglary.
