Boy, 16, fatally shot while driving in Matteson

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday evening in south suburban Matteson.About 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Willow Road and found that a red Pontiac Grand Am had barreled into a wooden fence between two homes across from Allemong Park, according to Matteson police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.The Grand Am's driver and sole occupant, Trevaun Romero Holloway, was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene less than 40 minutes later, authorities said. He lived in Olympia Fields.An autopsy conducted Tuesday found Holloway died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said.Willow Road was closed until about midnight as officers investigated the shooting, police said."This incident is being investigated as an isolated occurrence, and no immediate danger is believed to exist to the public," according to a statement from police.Anyone with information about Holloway's slaying should call investigators at (708) 503-3130.