CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy reported missing since last week was last seen in Irving Woods on the Northwest Side.
Dee Bautista was last seen Dec. 4 in the 3600-block of North Osage Avenue, Chicago police said. He was wearing a gray sweater and black jogging pants.
Bautista is 4-foot-10, 90 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Boy, 16, last seen in Irving Woods
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News