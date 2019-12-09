Boy, 16, last seen in Irving Woods

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy reported missing since last week was last seen in Irving Woods on the Northwest Side.Dee Bautista was last seen Dec. 4 in the 3600-block of North Osage Avenue, Chicago police said. He was wearing a gray sweater and black jogging pants.Bautista is 4-foot-10, 90 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.