16-year-old boy missing from Austin on the West Side

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy missing from Austin on the West Side.

Stephan Bryant was last seen about 7 a.m. Nov. 8 and has been reported missing from the 4900 block of West Quincy Street, Chicago police said.

Bryant is 5-foot-10 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said. It isn't known what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
