Chicago shooting: Boy, 16, shot and killed in Roseland, police say

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy was shot to death Wednesday in Roseland on the Far South Side.The teen boy was inside a home about 6:05 p.m. in the first block of East 113th Place when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.He was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn't been released.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.