Boy, 16, shot to death in Montclare

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death Monday night in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.The teen was standing outside when a silver vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the chest at 10:26 p.m. in the 3000-block of North Rutherford Avenue, according to Chicago police.He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately confirm the death.Area North detectives were investigating.