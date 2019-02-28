CHICAGO (WLS) --A 17-year old has been charged with first degree murder as an adult in the shooting death of a Northside College Prep student in the Old Irving Park neighborhood Monday night.
Emanuel Gallegos was on his way to get his hair cut when he was shot while traveling in a car in the 4400-block of West Addison Street.
The suspect will be in bond court on Thursday. Police said he was taken into custody in the 2400-block of West Belmont Avenue after being identified as the suspect.
The charges come one day after police released a photo of a person of interest they were looking for.
Steve Jaimes, whose car was shot into, said the gunman didn't think twice about opening fire.
"They didn't hesitate to do that to us. They're not going to hesitate to do that to anyone else," Jaimes said.
Jaimes said Gallegos was kind and ambitious and his death has "scarred" him.
"I feel broken to know that this guy who was taller than me but still a kid died in my arms," Jaimes said. "He had a lot of goals, and they just got robbed from him. They just got robbed from him."
Friends plan to hold a vigil later Thursday for Gallegos at the intersection where he was killed.