Boy, 17, fatally shot in Old Irving Park ID'd

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot near Schurz High School in the Old Irving Park neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.The teen was a passenger in a car traveling westbound in the 4400-block of West Addison Street at about 5:36 p.m. when police said a gunman fired at him from a street corner.The teen was shot in the neck and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he later died. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office 17-year-old Emanuel Gallegos of Chicago.Area North detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.