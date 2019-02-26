Boy, 17, fatally shot in Old Irving Park

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot near Schurz High School in the Old Irving Park neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.The teen was a passenger in a car traveling westbound in the 4400-block of West Addison Street at about 5:36 p.m. when police said a gunman fired at him from a street corner.The teen was shot in the neck and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he later died. Authorities have not released his identity.Area north detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.