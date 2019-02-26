Boy, 17, fatally shot in Old Irving Park

EMBED </>More Videos

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot near Schurz High School in the Old Irving Park neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot near Schurz High School in the Old Irving Park neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

The teen was a passenger in a car traveling westbound in the 4400-block of West Addison Street at about 5:36 p.m. when police said a gunman fired at him from a street corner.

The teen was shot in the neck and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he later died. Authorities have not released his identity.

Area north detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen killedchicago crimechicago shootingChicagoOld Irving Park
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver charged after NW Indiana bus crash; 4 children, 1 adult injured
Chicago mayoral election 2019: Voters head to the polls to decide city's next mayor
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
R. Kelly released from jail after pleading not guilty to sex abuse charges
6 injured after ambulance, SUV crash in West Rogers Park
Doctors, experts warn of serious injuries to kids at trampoline parks
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cold, snow showers Tuesday
How much money is driving Chicago's mayoral election?
Show More
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Home care worker charged with murder of elderly Homewood man
Man, 22, shot on Far South Side
Food truck explosion rocks Oregon neighborhood
More News