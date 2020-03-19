Boy, 17, found fatally shot inside residence in Austin on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in Austin on the West Side, Chicago police said.According to police, officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert around 11:45 p.m. and found the teen in the gangway of a residence in the 4900-block of Cortez Street.The teen was transported to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. bThe Cook County medical examiner's office has not released the details of his death at this time.No one is in custody.Area North detectives are investigating.