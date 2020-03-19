Boy, 17, found fatally shot inside residence in Austin on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in Austin on the West Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert around 11:45 p.m. and found the teen in the gangway of a residence in the 4900-block of Cortez Street.

The teen was transported to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. b

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released the details of his death at this time.

No one is in custody.

Area North detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinchicago shootinghomicidegun violenceteen killedchicago violence
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oak Park residents ordered to shelter in place amid COVID-19 outbreak
What to know about Illinois' 288 COVID-19 cases
Illinois' COVID-19 cases rise to 288, including 1 death
Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave
Boy, 8, dies from complications after 2011 fatal shooting of pregnant mother
COVID-19 increases food insecurity in Chicago suburbs
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, strong storms Thursday
Show More
With COVID-19 supplies scarce, doctors scrape to protect themselves
Wife of Hobart pastor critically hospitalized with COVID-19
Restaurants feel impact of lost business amid COVID-19 crisis
46 sick in Willowbrook nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
2 shot while driving on Dan Ryan; NB lanes reopen: ISP
More TOP STORIES News