Boy, 17, shot by man in Cragin while trying to pull gun on him

CHICAGO --
A man shot a teenage boy who attempted to pull a gun on him Wednesday morning in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 8:30 a.m., the 17-year-old boy and 42-year-old man were arguing in the 4900 block of West Fullerton, according to Chicago police. The boy got out of his vehicle and made threats at the man while trying to yank a handgun from the waistband of his pants, witnesses told police.

The 42-year-old, who has a concealed carry gun license, grabbed his handgun and shot the 17-year-old, according to police.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said. His weapon was recovered at the scene.

The boy was charged with a felony count of unauthorized use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun violencechicago shootingchicago violenceteen shotChicagoCragin
Top Stories
Winter Storm Watch issued for areas north, west of Chicago
Black Friday shoppers hit Chicago area malls hoping to score deals
Whole block condemned after Minnesota house explosion, 11 displaced
VIDEO: Specially trained officers ram suspects evading capture on mopeds
1,000 line up for Goose Island Bourbon County Stout at Lincoln Park Binny's
Warriors star Stephen Curry involved in crash in Oakland
Girl who wrote essay about gun violence killed by stray bullet
What Starbucks holiday cups have looked like for the past 22 years
Show More
Report: Climate change will shrink US economy and kill thousands
Man crushed to death by forklift truck driven by pet dog
Trump administration asks SCOTUS to take up military transgender ban
'It shocked the senses': Man charged with sexual assaults, killing in store
More News