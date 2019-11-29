Boy, 17, shot in Brighton Park

CHICAGO -- A teenage boy was shot Friday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The boy, 17, was walking about 1:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West 40th Street when two males hopped out of a white SUV and started shooting at him, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. The shooters got back in their vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

( Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Very disturbing' video shows CPD officer body slam man to ground during arrest
Police: SWAT team called to Portage Park apartment after man fires shots
1 killed, 9 wounded in Thanksgiving shootings
Baby Shark toy stops bullet, likely saves sleeping toddler's life
2 dead after London Bridge stabbings determined to be 'terrorist incident': UK police
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Dutch police: 3 people wounded in Hague stabbing
Show More
Terminally ill Star Wars fan gets early 'Rise of Skywalker' screening
Public vaping, smoking banned in Northwest Indiana town
Sam's Toy Box: Throwback toys
Sinkhole opens on California highway, traps car in mud
Girl Scouts discourage forced holiday hugs
More TOP STORIES News