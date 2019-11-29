Boy, 17, shot in Brighton Park

CHICAGO -- A teenage boy was shot Friday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.The boy, 17, was walking about 1:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West 40th Street when two males hopped out of a white SUV and started shooting at him, Chicago police said.The boy was shot in the torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. The shooters got back in their vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.Area Central detectives are investigating.