Boy, 17, shot to death in Lawndale

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.Corion Hill was standing on a sidewalk at 1:52 p.m. when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in the head in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.Hill was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later, authorities said. He lived in the same neighborhood.Area Central detectives were investigating the homicide.