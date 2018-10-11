Boy, 17, shot to death in Lawndale

CHICAGO --
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

Corion Hill was standing on a sidewalk at 1:52 p.m. when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in the head in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Hill was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later, authorities said. He lived in the same neighborhood.

Area Central detectives were investigating the homicide.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingteen killedChicagoLawndale
Top Stories
Rogers Park killer still on the loose, businesses suffer
$20,000 reward offered in murder of former Simeon HS basketball star in LA
Tropical Storm Michael Tracker: Storm charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida; 6 killed
Kanye West at White House, in 'MAGA' hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show
Selena Gomez has full support of her friends and family as she seeks treatment
Michelle Obama launches Global Girls Alliance to support girls' education
Neuqua Valley High School gears up for 2nd year of Cheer with a Peer
'First Man' pays tribute to Neil Armstong, 1st moon landing
Show More
Glass pumpkin patch dazzles in suburban Chicago
Japanese eats: 3 new spots to try in Chicago
Chicago McDonald's gets spooky makeover
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner to square off in final debate before election
Vice President Pence to visit Illinois and Indiana
More News