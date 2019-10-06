Boy, 17, struck, killed by Red Line train at Granville station in Edgewater: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by a Red Line train Saturday night in Edgewater on the North Side, Chicago police said.According to police, the incident appeared to be a suicide.The teen was struck and killed as the train pulled into the Granville station, police said.CTA announced the service disruption about 10:40 p.m., stating that trains were only operating between the Belmont Avenue and 95th Street stops.Shortly after 1 a.m., Red Line trains were moving again but bypassing Granville, according to the CTA.