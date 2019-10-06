Boy, 17, struck, killed by Red Line train at Granville station in Edgewater: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by a Red Line train Saturday night in Edgewater on the North Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, the incident appeared to be a suicide.

The teen was struck and killed as the train pulled into the Granville station, police said.

CTA announced the service disruption about 10:40 p.m., stating that trains were only operating between the Belmont Avenue and 95th Street stops.

Shortly after 1 a.m., Red Line trains were moving again but bypassing Granville, according to the CTA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoedgewatertrain accidentteen killedperson struckcta
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 hurt in West Rogers Park apartment shooting: police
Police chase from northwest Indiana to Chicago ends in shootout
Waukegan man accused of plowing SUV into crowd, killing man
Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny to partly cloudy, seasonable Sunday
Could London become a permanent home for the NFL?
Boy shot while riding in car with relatives on South Side
Show More
Junkyard fire burns dozens of vehicles and house
Paralyzed man walks using brain-controlled robotic suit
Late-night weekend dining turns into Thai feast
Fire shuts down Gene & Georgetti's restaurant River North
Alex Trebek 'hanging in' there during new round of chemo
More TOP STORIES News