Boy, 17, to face murder charges in case of 2 missing teens

EMBED </>More Videos

ighteen-year-old Thomas M. Grill Jr. of Cedar Lake and 19-year-old Molley R. Lanham of St. John were reported missing by their families last week.

VALPARAISO, Ind. --
A prosecutor says a teenage boy will be charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of two northwestern Indiana teenagers.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Sunday the 17-year-old boy is expected to be charged Monday with two counts of murder.

He tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times the boy's identity and the details behind the charges won't be released until then.

Germann spoke after the Porter County Sheriff's Department announced that it had a suspect in the teens' disappearance in custody and had located a burned-out car.

Eighteen-year-old Thomas M. Grill Jr. of Cedar Lake and 19-year-old Molley R. Lanham of St. John were reported missing by their families last week. Police say the pair was last seen Feb. 25.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdermissing boymissing girlIndiana
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman, 22, fatally shot in head in Englewood, police say
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 10: What to know
Bernie Sanders holds campaign rally at Navy Pier
10 people attack H&M security guard, Chicago police say
LIVE TEMPS: Bitter cold coming Sunday night, lingers until Friday
6 shot inside private club on South Side
Thousands charge into Lake Michigan for 19th annual Polar Plunge
At least 22 dead as storms, possible tornadoes hit Deep South
Show More
New Metra reverse-commute service begins Monday
Police: Husband, not panhandler, killed woman in Baltimore
Jaden Smith's foundation bringing clean water to Flint
Oregon man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
More News