Boy, 2, critically injured when struck by car in West Englewood

The Chicago Fire Department said a woman and a 2-year-old boy were hit by a car Thursday afternoon near the intersection of 71st Street and Damen in the West Englewood neighborhood.The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.The woman sustained an injury to her arm.Surveillance cameras from a convenience store at the intersection show a red minivan waiting at the light."She waited, it turned, she went," said Albert Jones, who works across the street.At the very moment the woman began crossing the street with the child, the minivan driver made the left turn, cameras show a woman and young boy stepping into the crosswalk. The camera captured the gruesome impact in its entirety."I was in the back and when I heard a lot of hollering I came outside," Jones said. "I'm pretty sure she didn't see the people crossing the street because it wasn't time for them to cross yet. They had to wait on their time to cross."The woman and boy had just walked out of the convenience store together.The female driver did stay at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident.