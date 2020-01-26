Toddler dies after being rescued from fire in Burnside; elderly man still critical

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 2-year-old boy has died from his injuries after being rescued last Wednesday from a residential fire in Burnside on the South Side, Chicago police said.

According to officials, firefighters rescued the 2-year-old along with a 94-year-old man after a fire broke out shortly before 4:30 p.m at a two-story building in the 700-block of East 91st street.

The toddler, identified as Jacurion D. Lewis, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital and passed away Saturday morning, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Officials said the 94-year-old man also rescued from the fire was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he remains in serious condition.

His identify has not been released at this time.

"He's a nice old man," said neighbor Lisa Hudson. "A very nice old man. He sits and watches the kids, he takes care of the kids. He's a very nice old man."

No one else was found in the building, the fire department said.

However, ten residents were displaced as a result of the fire, police said.

According to officials, the fire was ruled non-criminal in nature and may have been started by a space heater.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathambuilding firechild deathfire rescuechicago fire department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge
Calif. woman diagnosed with coronavirus; 3rd case in US
Memorial to be held for Rev. George Clements' 88th birthday
Driver arrested after 2 cops hurt in Garfield Park crash: police
How to spot 2020 US census scams: BBB
3 armed robbers hit North Side convenience store: police
Take advantage of Yelp's new feature before dining out
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool Sunday
Man used forklift to traffic 64 lbs of marijuana: CPD
Car crashes into South Side day care: CPD
Chicago company recalls ground beef that may contain plastic
Funeral held for off-duty Berwyn officer killed in I-55 crash
More TOP STORIES News