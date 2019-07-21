Boy, 3, falls out of 3rd floor window in Lincoln Park

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child fell out of a window of a Lincoln Park residence on Saturday, police said.

The 3-year-old boy fell from a third floor window in the 1900 block of North Mohawk Street at about 7 p.m., police said.

Police say a 3-year-old boy was sitting by an open screened-in window on the third floor of a home in that area. The child leaned back against the screen, which then popped off.

Witnesses told police that a window screen had come off before the child fell through.

The boy then fell three stories and hit the ground below.

The boy suffered blunt force trauma to his head but was responsive, police said. He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Area Central detectives were investigating.
