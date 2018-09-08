Boy, 3, falls from window on South Side

A 3-year-old boy fell from a third-floor window on Chicago's South Side after the boy got up while the mother was still sleeping.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 3-year-old boy was in serious condition Saturday night after falling from a third-story window in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, police said.

At about 6 p.m., the boy fell from the window from a home in the 7600 block of South Coles.

The boy apparently got up while mom was still sleeping and went near the window.

Police called the incident an accident. The boy was taken to Comer's Children's Hospital.

Neighbors said a man walking by saw the child on the ground in the gangway and got help.

Investigators spent two hours on scene talking with the mother and neighbors and walking through the gangway where the child was found.
