3-year-old boy killed in apparent accidental shooting on Chicago's South Side ID'd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identity of a 3-year-old boy who was killed in an apparent accidental shooting in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood Sunday..

The shooting occurred at about 4:45 p.m. in the 9600-block of South Escanaba Avenue, police said.

The boy was wounded in the face and transported to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The boy has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Mikah Davis.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the boy got the gun before he apparently shot and killed himself.

The family of the boy told police that they heard a gunshot while in another room and found the boy with a weapon, police said. Both parents are talking to police.

Chicago police said they've contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to assist in the case.
More TOP STORIES News