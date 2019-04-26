Boy, 3, reported missing from Buffalo Grove found safe in Chicago with his father

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Buffalo Grove police said a 3-year-old boy who had been reported missing Friday afternoon was found safe in Chicago with his father.

Village of Buffalo Grove officials had posted on their Facebook page asking residents to be on the lookout for the boy, who they believed to have walked out of the back door of his home.

Buffalo Grove police located him a little under an hour later in Chicago with his father. No further details have been released.
