Boy, 3, shot in face on Chicago's far South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after police discovered the child with a gun shot wound to the face in a far South Side home.

Chicago police responded to reports of a shooting at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday at the 9600 block of S. Escanaba Ave in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. The child was transported to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting. No other details are known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochild deathshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Families send off 400 Illinois National Guard members deploying to Afghanistan
Police say 'inconsistencies' exist in claims of another gator in Humboldt Park
Police: Indiana marijuana surge coming from other states
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Lake Michigan drownings up 80 percent over last year
Property Auction: Unclaimed local items available for viewing online
Fallen officers honored during Ride to Remember
Show More
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Newsviews: The Shedd Aquarium & Shark Conservation
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
VIDEO: American Airlines employee's tarmac dance goes viral
More TOP STORIES News