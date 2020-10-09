Boy, 3, with gunshot wound to foot taken to Roseland hospital: police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital Friday after being shot in the foot, according to Chicago police.

The child was taken to Roseland Community Hospital on the Far South Side around 2:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound, Chicago Fire officials said.

Police said they met with a 23-year-old woman who is said to be related to the child at the hospital.

The shooting took place near 103rd Street and Calumet on the city's South Side, according to officials. Police said they believe the boy got ahold of a gun and shot himself in the foot.

The child is being transferred to Univeristy of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Sun-times Media Wire contributed to this report.
