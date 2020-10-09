Boy, 3, with gunshot wound to foot taken to Roseland hospital: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was shot and dropped off at a hospital Friday in Roseland on the Far South Side, officials said.The child was taken about 2:45 p.m. to Roseland Community Hospital with a gunshot wound, Chicago Fire officials said.Chicago police said a 3-year-old boy was shot in the foot, according to a 23-year-old woman who is said to be related to the child.It was not immediately clear where the shooting took place.Officials said the child has non-life threatening injuries.Area detectives are investigating.