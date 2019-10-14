Boy, 3, shot in head, critically injured in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year-old boy was shot in the head and critically injured while sitting in a parked car with his mother and two other children Sunday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. in the 5200-block of South Peoria Street, where at least a dozen shell casings could be seen in the street.

Police said three male suspects walked up to the parked car and started shooting. The target and the motive of the shooting are still unclear, but in the hail of gunfire, a three year old boy was shot in the head.

His mother drove him to 55th and Halsted streets where she flagged down and unmarked Chicago police car.

The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. Family identified the boy as King Goodman and said his condition has stabilized after having surgery Monday morning.

Officers could be seen investigating a car blocked off with crime scene tape at a gas station at Halsted and Garfield Boulevard. The car had bullet damage to the rear passenger's side, where a window was shattered near a child's car seat.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
