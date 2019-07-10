Boy, 4, dies after being pulled from lake in Hobart

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- A 4 year old boy died after being pulled out of a lake in Northwest Indiana Tuesday.

The Hobart Police and Fire departments were sent to Robinson Lake Park, 5250 Liverpool Road, at about 5:28 p.m. after a report of an unconscious child.

Bystanders and a Hobart police officer performed life-saving measures before medics arrived to take the 4-year-old boy to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hobart police said the boy is from Gary, Ind. Authorities have not released his identity.
