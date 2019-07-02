Boy, 4, found on South Side identified, reunited with family

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 4-year-old boy found on the South Side Tuesday morning has been identified and reunited with his family, Chicago police said.

Police issued an alert asking for help in identifying the boy after he was found running across Garfield Boulevard near Seeley Avenue at about 7 a.m.

The boy is about 4 years old and speaks Spanish with limited English and his first name is Miguel or Medill, police said. Later Tuesday morning, police said the boy was identified and reunited with family.
