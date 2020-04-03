Boy, 4, killed inside Thornton home in possible accidental shooting

THORNTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A four-year-old boy has died after a possible accidental shooting in south suburban Thornton Thursday night, police said.

Police responded to a home on Blackstone Drive late Thursday night and found the boy with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the boy was unresponsive when officers arrived and was transported to Ingalls Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the identity of the boy.

Police said the shooting may have been accidental and an investigation is ongoing.
