5-year-old boy, man shot on porch in Back of the Yards, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were shot while they sat on a porch in Back of the Yards Thursday, police said.Police said a man came through the gangway at around 5 p.m. and opened fire on the victims outside a home in the 700 block of West 50th Place.A 19-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.A 5-year-old boy also suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.No one is in custody at this time.Detectives are investigating the shooting.