5-year-old boy improving in intensive care after Roseland shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8129929" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 5-year-old boy is in a medically induced coma as he struggles to recover after being shot in the head while sitting on the sofa in his Roseland home Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The parents of 5-year-old Clareon Williams said their prayers are being answered."He's moving around got his eyes looking at us. He's doing real, real good," said Clareon's father, Clarence.The good news about the pre-schooler who loves Spider Man came the same day as the community group I'm Telling Don't Shoot offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to apprehension of those responsible for the crime.The child remained in intensive care Wednesday after he was shot in the head during an attack which happened Monday night in the city's Rosaland neighborhood.Relatives said the boy was sitting on the sofa playing with his iPad in the living room of his family's home in the 200-block of West 115 Street at around 7:30 p.m. when someone drove by outside and fired nearly a dozen rounds into the home.Investigators said the child was not the intended target."The building has at least four separate units in the building. We do not believe the offenders are shooting at this child's apartment," said Chicago Police Department Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.So far, the investigation hasn't yielded any arrests, but Chicago police released video again of a vehicle driving up to the home and opening fire."This group of people are working together for the safety of neighborhoods," said Glen Brooks, CPD community policing director.Clareon's parents have expressed gratitude for all the well wishes as their son continued to recover."If anybody knows anything, you feel me? Speak up because at the end of the day, we're all victims," said Clareon's mother, Gwendolyn Dunmars."That could have been your child," Clarence said."It could have been you baby," Dunmars added.