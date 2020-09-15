Boy, 5, seriously injured by gunshot in accidental shooting in Lawndale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-year-old boy was seriously wounded by a gunshot Tuesday evening in Lawndale, Chicago police said.Police said the boy was inside a residence in the 1800-block of South Homan Avenue around 5:20 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. Police said the shooting was accidental, but did not provide further details about the circumstances of the shooting.The boy was struck in the thigh and take to Stroger Hospital where he is in serious condition, according to police.No one is currently in custody in relation to the shooting. Area Four Detectives are conducting an investigation.No further details have been released.