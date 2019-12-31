Boy, 6, shot in South Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 6-year-old boy was shot in the arm Monday evening on the city's South Side.

Police said the boy was with an adult male, walking down East 83rd Street near South Exchange Avenue in the city's South Chicago neighborhood when they heard a gunshot and the child felt pain.

The boy was taken by family to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his arm, police said.

No further information about the victim has been released.

An investigation by Chicago police into the shooting is ongoing. No one is in custody. No description of the shooter is available. No information about any suspects has been released.
